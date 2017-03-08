Yankees: Sabathia Makes A Pitch For A...

Yankees: Sabathia Makes A Pitch For Andy Pettitte In The Hall

Yankees veteran left-hander CC Sabathia welcomed another big lefty, Andy Pettitte into Spring Training with a warm hug and an endorsement for Pettitte's election to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The pair have similar major league careers regarding years pitched and games won, and Sabathia's pitch for Pettitte could easily be made for himself five years after he retires as well.

