Yankees release bullpen candidate Niese

23 hrs ago Read more: New York Yankees

The Yankees released Jonathon Niese on Sunday, ending the left-hander's bid to secure an Opening Day bullpen job. Niese, 30, signed a Minor League contract with the Yankees on Feb. 20 and would have earned a base salary of $1.25 million if he had made the club.

