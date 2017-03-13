Yankees prospects and veterans alike finding versatility is the mantra this spring
It was well-known early this spring that many of the Yankees' middle infield prospects, notably Jorge Mateo and Gleyber Torres, were going to get work on both sides of the diamond this spring, and that all of the candidates for the utility infield job were going to get work all around the dirt. However, if you've noticed a lot of the Yankees' late-inning defensive replacements moving to unfamiliar places quite often, well, that's by design, too.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|50 min
|The Don
|335,556
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
