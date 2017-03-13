Yankees prospects and veterans alike finding versatility is the mantra this spring

It was well-known early this spring that many of the Yankees' middle infield prospects, notably Jorge Mateo and Gleyber Torres, were going to get work on both sides of the diamond this spring, and that all of the candidates for the utility infield job were going to get work all around the dirt. However, if you've noticed a lot of the Yankees' late-inning defensive replacements moving to unfamiliar places quite often, well, that's by design, too.

