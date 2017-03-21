Yankees pitchers continue to do littl...

Yankees pitchers continue to do little to quell rotation concerns

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Sure, Masahiro Tanaka has been brilliant this spring, throwing 13.1 scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts, but what about everyone else? On Monday in West Palm, Michael Pineda recorded only five outs because he threw 33 pitches during the second inning of the Yankees' 9-3 exhibition victory over the Nationals. The day before, Luis Severino's command was off and he gave up three runs on six hits in 3.1 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 hr R Kramden 335,616
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC