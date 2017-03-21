Yankees pitchers continue to do little to quell rotation concerns
Sure, Masahiro Tanaka has been brilliant this spring, throwing 13.1 scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts, but what about everyone else? On Monday in West Palm, Michael Pineda recorded only five outs because he threw 33 pitches during the second inning of the Yankees' 9-3 exhibition victory over the Nationals. The day before, Luis Severino's command was off and he gave up three runs on six hits in 3.1 innings.
