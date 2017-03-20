Yankees open season looking to future arrivals

In this May 18, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game, in Phoenix. New York made just three additions during the offseason that appeared to be significant: signing closer Aroldis Chapman as a free agent after trading him last July and adding right-handed hitters Matt Holliday and Chris Carter.

