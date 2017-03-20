Yankees open season looking to future arrivals
Catcher Gary Sanchez, first baseman Greg Bird and outfielder Aaron Judge figure to be on the field when the Yankees open Sunday at Tampa Bay. But the team likely won't develop into a power until the arrivals of outfielder Clint Frazier, shortstop Gleyber Torres, left-handers Jordan Montgomery and Justus Sheffield, and right-hander James Kaprielian, who will start the season in the minor leagues.
