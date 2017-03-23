Yankees hope this subtle change helps...

Yankees hope this subtle change helps Jorge Mateo rebuild value

9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

When it came to judging shortstop prospect Jorge Mateo this spring, they were thinking long-term, and specifically about a change they believe will help him find consistency and even a little pop, hitting coach Alan Cockrell said Thursday. "He just minimized what he was doing with his load," Cockrell said, referring to the 21-year-old's pre-swing actions.

