Yankees honoring RailRiders on March 24
The RailRiders will receive their national championship rings in a ceremony March 24 before the Yankees' spring training game against Philadelphia at 1:05 p.m. at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. "RailRiders Day" also will include highlights from last season shown on the videoboard and both the Governors' Cup and Triple-A National Championship trophies will be on display.
