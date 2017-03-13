Yankees honoring RailRiders on March 24

The RailRiders will receive their national championship rings in a ceremony March 24 before the Yankees' spring training game against Philadelphia at 1:05 p.m. at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. "RailRiders Day" also will include highlights from last season shown on the videoboard and both the Governors' Cup and Triple-A National Championship trophies will be on display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.