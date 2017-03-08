Yankees hit the road to battle the Braves The Yankees get back in the ...

After an exhibition with Canada's World Baseball Classic team yesterday, the Yankees get back in the Grapefruit League swing today when they head to Disney World for a 1:05 p.m. game with the Braves. Michael Pineda will be on the mound, making his second spring start and hoping to keep rolling after striking out the final five batters he faced in his first outing last Saturday.

