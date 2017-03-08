Yankees hit the road to battle the Br...

Yankees hit the road to battle the Braves The Yankees get back in the ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: YESNetwork

After an exhibition with Canada's World Baseball Classic team yesterday, the Yankees get back in the Grapefruit League swing today when they head to Disney World for a 1:05 p.m. game with the Braves. Michael Pineda will be on the mound, making his second spring start and hoping to keep rolling after striking out the final five batters he faced in his first outing last Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 hr Reality Check 335,484
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC