Yankees head south to take on Pirates Greg Bird and Aaron Judge...
Bryan Mitchell will be on the mound and many regulars will be in the lineup as the Yankees head south to Bradenton for a 1:05 p.m. game against the Pirates today. Mitchell, who will be making his third outing of the spring, has looked dominant in two starts so far, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing only one walk and no hits.
