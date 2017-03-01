Yankees have to be feeling pretty goo...

Yankees have to be feeling pretty good about Greg Bird

15 hrs ago

For two days this week Greg Bird hit nothing but ropes, a pair of doubles on Monday, then two home runs on Tuesday, and you could practically hear the sigh of relief from the Yankees' front office. "Everyone had the same concerns, to make sure he was over the hump physically,'' VP of baseball operations Tim Naehring said on Wednesday.

