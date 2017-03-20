Yankees great Andy Pettitte working hard as guest instructor this spring
Andy Pettitte is one of the Yankees' special instructors this spring, and he arrived Tuesday for what he lamented was only going to be a two-day stint at Steinbrenner Field. "It's good to be down here; I had a small window with my high school schedule, so I came on down," Pettitte said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,483
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC