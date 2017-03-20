Yankees great Andy Pettitte working h...

Yankees great Andy Pettitte working hard as guest instructor this spring

Andy Pettitte is one of the Yankees' special instructors this spring, and he arrived Tuesday for what he lamented was only going to be a two-day stint at Steinbrenner Field. "It's good to be down here; I had a small window with my high school schedule, so I came on down," Pettitte said.

