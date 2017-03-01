Yankees Fans: Are You Willing To Be S...

Yankees Fans: Are You Willing To Be Super Patient In 2017?

Yankees fans, including this one, face an intriguing question that begs an answer before the 2017 season begins. You say you are patient, but exactly how patient are you, really? How much does it matter to you whether or not the team emerges in 2017 as a playoff contender? A lot? Or, do you say to yourself, "Gee, that would be nice"? The Yankees are about to embark on a season that takes the road less traveled.

