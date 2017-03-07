Yankees Dellin Betances: Can Absence Make the Heart Grow Fonder?

Can Yankees set-up man Dellin Betances finally put the arbitration process and gloating by the front office over $3 million decision to bed? Time away from Tampa and tutoring from some of baseball's best could be just what Betances and the Yankees need. For most of the young Yankees in the organization it is imperative to be in spring training, but for one youthful Yankee, a break from camp is exactly what's needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.