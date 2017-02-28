Yankees 'caged bull' rookie stud dyin...

Yankees 'caged bull' rookie stud dying for shot at real hitters

20 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

James Kaprielian is convinced he will be ready to start the season for one of the Yankees' minor league clubs. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean the Yankees' top pitching prospect isn't eager to get into a big league exhibition game.

