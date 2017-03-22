Yankees Bombs Away: Three Home Runs Beat Phillies
The Yankees traveled to Clearwater today to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in a spring contest that featured three home runs by the Bronx Bombers and another stellar starting pitching performance. The Yankees, at this point, have to wish they could close their eyes and will the clock forward two weeks into the regular season when they would be sitting where they are now with the best preseason record in all of baseball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|48 min
|Paul Yanks
|335,628
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC