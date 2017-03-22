Yankees Bombs Away: Three Home Runs Beat Phillies

The Yankees traveled to Clearwater today to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in a spring contest that featured three home runs by the Bronx Bombers and another stellar starting pitching performance. The Yankees, at this point, have to wish they could close their eyes and will the clock forward two weeks into the regular season when they would be sitting where they are now with the best preseason record in all of baseball.

