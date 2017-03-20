Yankees' Baby Bombers still have Joe ...

Yankees' Baby Bombers still have Joe Girardi going gaga

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A big-picture question was tossed Yankees manager Joe Girardi's way during his Sunday morning meeting with beat writers: Are you any more optimistic about what the Yankees can do in 2017 after seeing a lot of good baseball from key players in spring games? Girardi started to answer the question -- "Well, I've been pretty opportunistic since the start of spring training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 min Paul Yanks 335,614
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC