Yankees add ex-Angels closer Frieri to spring roster

12 hrs ago

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi says the team has added former Los Angeles Angels closer Ernesto Frieri to the spring training roster. "This is a guy that saved a lot of games," Girardi said after Wednesday night's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Chicago, IL

