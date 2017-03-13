Yankees add ex-Angels closer Frieri to spring roster
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi says the team has added former Los Angeles Angels closer Ernesto Frieri to the spring training roster. "This is a guy that saved a lot of games," Girardi said after Wednesday night's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|Concerned Yankee Fan
|335,563
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC