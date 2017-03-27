Why Mark Teixeira sees stardom for Yankees' Greg Bird
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird hits a RBI single during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. So when ESPN's newest analyst talked about Greg Bird during a conference call on Wednesday, his conviction on why his replacement will succeed was interesting to hear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|335,684
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC