Why Brett Gardner is getting really excited about what Yankees can accomplish in 2017
Brett Gardner, the elder statesman in the Yankees clubhouse as of Alex Rodriguez' release last August, has seen it all in his coming-up-on-a-decade as a big leaguer. The Yankees were still baseball's version of The Beatles when he debuted on June 30, 2008 at Yankee Stadium, a night in which he led off and played left field in a lineup that included Derek Jeter at short, A-Rod at third, Jason Giambi at first, Jorge Posada DHing, Robinson Cano at second and Mike Mussina on the mound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,504
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC