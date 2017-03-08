White Sox scout Yankees for potential Jose Quintana trade 0:0

Since a White Sox scout has been a constant figure at the Yankees' exhibition games to evaluate talent, the industry buzz is the White Sox have targeted the Yankees as a possible trade partner if they decide to move left-handed starter Jose Quintana. Quintana, a former Yankees minor leaguer who was allowed to flee via free agency after he wasn't placed on the 40-man roster following the 2010 season, is very attractive on several levels for the Yankees and other clubs seeking starting pitching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.