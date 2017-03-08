White Sox scout Yankees for potential...

White Sox scout Yankees for potential Jose Quintana trade 0:0

Read more: New York Post

Since a White Sox scout has been a constant figure at the Yankees' exhibition games to evaluate talent, the industry buzz is the White Sox have targeted the Yankees as a possible trade partner if they decide to move left-handed starter Jose Quintana. Quintana, a former Yankees minor leaguer who was allowed to flee via free agency after he wasn't placed on the 40-man roster following the 2010 season, is very attractive on several levels for the Yankees and other clubs seeking starting pitching.

