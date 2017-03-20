What's Yankees' plan for Jorge Mateo in center field?
The talented shortstop will start the season playing a couple games a week at the position as the organization looks to get him to the Bronx quicker, vice president of player development Gary Denbo said at the team's training complex Sunday afternoon. Mateo will also play shortstop and second base.
