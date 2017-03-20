Washington Nationals lose to New York Yankees, 9-3 in Grapefruit League action...

Vance Worley , who's battling for a bullpen spot with Washington this Spring, got a start for the Nationals this afternoon in their Grapefruit League matchup with the New York Yankees , but struggled, giving up seven hits, two walks and four runs, three earned in 3 1a 3 innings pitched in what ended up a 9-3 loss. Bryce Harper kept hitting, going 2 for 4 vs NY and Nationals' first baseman Ryan Zimmerman collected a hit in his fifth straight game , but the Nationals came up short in West Palm Beach, Florida's Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

