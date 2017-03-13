Untangling the Web of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Famous Friends and Lovers
They always say Hollywood is a small town and the city's hot new couple is here to prove it. Pop culture fans can't seem to get enough of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 's new romance.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|21 hr
|jimi-yank
|335,564
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
