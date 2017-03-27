Tyler Wade sent down, Ronald Torreyes...

Tyler Wade sent down, Ronald Torreyes is likely Yankees shortstop

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Tyler Wade was reassigned to minor-league camp on Wednesday, leaving the Yankees with shortstop options including Ronald Torreyes and Pete Kozma. The Yankees could open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Kozma by transferring Tyler Austin to the 60-day DL.

