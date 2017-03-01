Tyler Clippard isn't passing up chanc...

Tyler Clippard isn't passing up chance to pitch for U.S. in WBC

Asked about his decision to turn down an invite from Team USA to pitch in the World Baseball Classic, the Mets ace replied: "Ain't nobody made it to the Hall of Fame or win a World Series playing in the WBC." But when Clippard got the invite from his former manager, Joe Torre, in December, the Yankees' 32-year-old middle reliever couldn't say no.

