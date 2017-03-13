Time is running short to solve Yankees' Starlin Castro problem

Of all active players, who had the most hits through his age-26 season? For no reason in particular, let's go top three: Here with the Yankees, one can lose sight of Castro's accomplishments , particularly when you see him contribute defensively to a six-run first inning by the opponent as he did Sunday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. For all of the exciting young infielders the Yankees now employ, Castro still can tantalize - and, just as much, aggravate - in his own right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.