Tigers closer Rodriguez makes only appearance before WBC
Detroit Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez had control trouble Saturday in his only game action before leaving for the World Baseball Classic, walking two in a brief stint. Rodriguez had been scheduled to take the mound Wednesday, but the outing was pushed back due to hamstring tightness.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,519
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
