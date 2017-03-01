Tigers closer Rodriguez makes only ap...

Tigers closer Rodriguez makes only appearance before WBC

Read more: Daily Herald

Detroit Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez had control trouble Saturday in his only game action before leaving for the World Baseball Classic, walking two in a brief stint. Rodriguez had been scheduled to take the mound Wednesday, but the outing was pushed back due to hamstring tightness.

