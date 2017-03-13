The rise of Didi Gregorius as New York Yankees shortstop
Didi Gregorius was shipped to the Bronx back in December of 2014 in a three-team deal from the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the time, the young 24-year old with a slick glove and a below average stick was headed to the Evil Empire to begin the rebuild after his predecessor's legendary twenty year reign that included five championships.
