The day Yankees' Luis Cessa went from injured backup infielder to pitching prospect
He was just 16 when turning pro in the spring of 2008 right after graduating high school, then two weeks later he moved out of his parents' home in Mexico to begin his career as a Mets farmhand in the Dominican Republic. Before joining the Yankees ' organization as a promising right-handed pitching prospect in a December 2015 trade, Cessa didn't hit a lick for two seasons at the lowest level of pro ball as a backup infielder who'd been signed for just a few dollars.
