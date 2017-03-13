The day Yankees' Luis Cessa went from...

The day Yankees' Luis Cessa went from injured backup infielder to pitching prospect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

He was just 16 when turning pro in the spring of 2008 right after graduating high school, then two weeks later he moved out of his parents' home in Mexico to begin his career as a Mets farmhand in the Dominican Republic. Before joining the Yankees ' organization as a promising right-handed pitching prospect in a December 2015 trade, Cessa didn't hit a lick for two seasons at the lowest level of pro ball as a backup infielder who'd been signed for just a few dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 34 min Billy ball 335,557
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC