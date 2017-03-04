Spring training 2017: Yankees @ Blue Jays Gamethread

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis has been dealing with a bone bruise on his right knee. He had off-season surgery on the same knee to remove a small flap of cartilage The Toronto Blue Jays' pitching was lights-out for eight innings, and it appeared as though Jose Bautista's first-inning home run was going to hold up, but a rally by the New York Yankees in the ninth set the stage for a minor-league call-up to be a hero as the Jays walked it off for their second win of the spring.

