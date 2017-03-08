Severino struggles as Yankees still looking to complete rotation
Joe Girardi is still looking for someone to emerge in the five-man competition for the final two spots in the Yankees' rotation. Severino's poor fastball command cost him against Team Canada on Wednesday.
