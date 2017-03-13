Sabathia wraps up successful week for...

Sabathia wraps up successful week for Yankees' rotation

11 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

CC Sabathia started out with three hitless innings before Baltimore caught up with him in the fourth Saturday in the Orioles' 5-4 victory. A day earlier, Masahiro Tanaka pitched into the fifth on what turned into a combined no-hitter by the Yankees against Detroit.

