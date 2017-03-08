Sabathia, offense struggle in New York Yankees' loss to Atlanta Braves
The beginning of Daylight Savings Time was not kind to the Yankees on Sunday, who came out of the gate slow and never recovered in a 10-3 loss to the Braves at Steinbrenner Field. CC Sabathia started and was charged with six runs, four earned, on six hits and a walk in just two-thirds of an inning, leaving down 6-0 with two on after just two-thirds of an inning pitched.
