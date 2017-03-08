Sabathia finds good news in rough out...

Sabathia finds good news in rough outing: His knee is OK

17 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The New York Yankees left-hander lasted just two-thirds of an inning Sunday, allowing six runs and six hits in a 10-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. "The body feels good," Sabathia said.

