Numbers don't lie. Yankees owning the spring
Entering Tuesday's game with the Red Sox, the Yankees are 18-6 in Grapefruit League play and 19-6 overall on the spring when you count their March 8 win over Canada's World Baseball Classic squad. It seems like everything has been clicking for the Yankees this spring, and, well, it truly has, as this series of stats the Yankees' media relations team Tweeted out Tuesday morning.
