New York Yankees Name Halstead Proper...

New York Yankees Name Halstead Property Official Luxury Residential Real Estate Firm

13 hrs ago Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

Halstead Property has been named the Official Luxury Residential Real Estate Firm of the New York Yankees, the company recently announced. The multi-year agreement includes exclusive sponsorship in the luxury real estate category, with branding in Yankee Stadium as well as cross-promotion activities and joint community outreach programs.

