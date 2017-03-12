New York Yankees Name Halstead Property Official Luxury Residential Real Estate Firm
Halstead Property has been named the Official Luxury Residential Real Estate Firm of the New York Yankees, the company recently announced. The multi-year agreement includes exclusive sponsorship in the luxury real estate category, with branding in Yankee Stadium as well as cross-promotion activities and joint community outreach programs.
