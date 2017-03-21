New York Yankees' bats go quiet in lo...

New York Yankees' bats go quiet in loss to Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Read more: YESNetwork

Matt Holliday provided all of the paltry offense for the Yankees, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning. The Yankees got their first look at Chris Sale in a Red Sox uniform Tuesday night, and unfortunately, the lefty mostly baffled the Bombers en route to Boston's 4-2 win at Steinbrenner Field.

