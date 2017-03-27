New York Baseball: A Tale of Two Teams

A familiar story in New York baseball plays out something like this every season - one team has its sights set on winning the World Series, while the other hopes to use the season to develop its prospects as it looks to the future. Historically, the Yankees have been the former and the Mets the latter, but over the past few seasons their roles have flipped, with the Yankees left-handed pitcher Jerry Blevins and right-handed pitcher Fernando Salas to round out their bullpen, but the team lost starter Bartolo ColA3n to the Atlanta Braves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Square News.