New league, new challenge for Holliday Matt Holliday is back in the...
Matt Holliday has a new home this year with the New York Yankees, and with that new home comes a new role; after spending his entire career as an everyday left fielder in Colorado, Oakland, and St. Louis, Holliday signed with the Yankees to take over duties as their primary designated hitter. Holliday did spend a little time at first base last season for the first time in his career, and within that, he had to learn a whole new set of basics and nuances with the new position.
