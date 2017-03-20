Nationals: Trump declined invite for opening day 1st pitch
Donald Trump throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in the second game of a day/night doubleheader Friday, Aug.18, 2006, at Fenway Park in Boston. less FILE - Donald Trump throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in the second game of a day/night doubleheader Friday, Aug.18, 2006, ... more Wearing a Washington Nationals jacket and a Chicago White Sox hat, President Barack Obama marked a 100-year tradition by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
