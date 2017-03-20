MLB Trade Rumors: The Rays are intere...

MLB Trade Rumors: The Rays are interested in former Yankees top prospect Rob Refsnyder

18 hrs ago

With Derek Norris in the fold, the Rays are searching for additional right-handed depth and the team is interested in Yankees infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder, according to the New York Post's George A. King III. Refsnyder, 26, is stuck in limbo with the Yankees as the team has no clear role for the Seoul, South Korea, native.

