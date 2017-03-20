Mets' Familia suspended 15 games for domestic violence

New York Mets All-Star reliever Jeurys Familia accepted a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, discipline stemming from an altercation last October. The suspension, announced Wednesday, is the fifth and least severe under the policy, which was agreed to in August 2015: New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman , Colorado shortstop Jose Reyes and Atlanta outfielder Hector Olivera were penalized previously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.