Masahiro Tanaka impressed with Japan's WBC performance
"They've won a couple of the tournaments but I think it's the first time that they've won every single game coming up to this point," the New York Yankees ace said Wednesday through a translator, "So, looking at that, I think they're in good shape." Yoshitomo Tsutsugo sparked a five-run sixth inning with a solo home run to lead Japan over Israel 8-3 Wednesday and into the championship round.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 hr
|Concerned Yankee Fan
|335,563
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
