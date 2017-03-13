Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres put on ...

Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres put on shows in Yankees' loss to Rays | Rapid Reaction

The Yankees don't know yet what they're going to do with righty Luis Severino, who is competing with four others for two rotation openings. Severino's fastball touches 98 and he's a lot closer to having three quality pitches with his changeup improving by the day.

