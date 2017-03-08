Lights out! Masahiro Tanaka unhittable, Yankees win again | Rapid reaction
Tanaka was very good last season and might be on his way to being even better in 2017, which is his goal. "You want to make it a reality," Tanaka said after striking out seven over four perfect innings in a 7-1 Yankees win over the Detroit Tigers that improved their Grapefruit League-best record to 13-3.
