Kevin KernanThe new Greg Bird is dest...

Kevin KernanThe new Greg Bird is destructive force who's built for Yankees 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

After Joe Girardi declared Bird had won the Yankees first-base battle, the lefty slugger went out and bashed two long home runs Wednesday, his fifth and sixth of the spring, in a 7-3 win over the Phillies at Spectrum Field. This Bird is a much better Bird than the Yankees saw in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 23 hr Concerned Yankeea... 335,627
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC