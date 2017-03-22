Kevin KernanThe new Greg Bird is destructive force who's built for Yankees 0:0
After Joe Girardi declared Bird had won the Yankees first-base battle, the lefty slugger went out and bashed two long home runs Wednesday, his fifth and sixth of the spring, in a 7-3 win over the Phillies at Spectrum Field. This Bird is a much better Bird than the Yankees saw in 2015.
