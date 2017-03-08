Joe Girardi, Clint Frazier agree hairdo was becoming a distraction for New York Yankees

There has been scuttlebutt about Clint Frazier's hair pushing the boundaries of the Yankees' grooming policy, so much so that several people in the organization - including manager Joe Girardi on Thursday - had conversations with the young outfielder about what it represented. As of Friday morning, those conversations seem to be over, as Frazier had a barber cut his hair above the ears around 7:15 a.m. and now sports a buzz-cut in back below the ears.

