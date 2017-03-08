Joe Girardi, Clint Frazier agree hairdo was becoming a distraction for New York Yankees
There has been scuttlebutt about Clint Frazier's hair pushing the boundaries of the Yankees' grooming policy, so much so that several people in the organization - including manager Joe Girardi on Thursday - had conversations with the young outfielder about what it represented. As of Friday morning, those conversations seem to be over, as Frazier had a barber cut his hair above the ears around 7:15 a.m. and now sports a buzz-cut in back below the ears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Reality Check
|335,484
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC