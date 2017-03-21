Injured Yanks shortstop Gregorius exp...

Injured Yanks shortstop Gregorius expected to miss season's first month

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Netherlands' designated hitter Didi Gregorius hit a three-run home-run off Israel's pitcher Danny Burawa during the fourth inning of their second-round game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 13. TAMPA, Fla.>> New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to miss the first month of the regular season because of a strained right shoulder. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said today that Gregorius is likely to be sidelined six weeks.

