Injured Yanks shortstop Gregorius expected to miss season's first month
Netherlands' designated hitter Didi Gregorius hit a three-run home-run off Israel's pitcher Danny Burawa during the fourth inning of their second-round game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 13. TAMPA, Fla.>> New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to miss the first month of the regular season because of a strained right shoulder. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said today that Gregorius is likely to be sidelined six weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|R Kramden
|335,624
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC