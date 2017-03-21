Injured Yanks shortstop Gregorius exp...

Injured Yanks shortstop Gregorius expected to miss 1st month

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Netherlands' designated hitter Didi Gregorius hits a three-run home-run off Israel's pitcher Danny Burawa during the fourth inning of their second round game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has a bruised right shoulder, ending his time at the World Baseball Classic and leaving his status for opening day in doubt.

